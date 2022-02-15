Viral video: A biker escape the hit of the train while crossing tracks

In a video, a motorbike narrowly avoided being hit by a super-fast train. As a result of the video’s virality, people are calling for harsher penalties for those who break railway traffic laws and endanger their lives.

A motorcycle attempts to drive near the train lines, according to CCTV footage circulating on the internet. As the man tries to cross the rails, others can be seen waiting on the other side of the level crossing.

The man is seen losing his footing and tripping on the tracks as he tries to cross fast. As soon as he notices the incoming train, he flees, leaving his vehicle behind, only to be completely wrecked by the fast train.

After senior journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar shared the video on Twitter, it became viral. He posted the video with another from a similar occurrence last year, in which another biker escaped with minor injuries.

He tweeted, “Smithereens 2022… bike and train.”

Many people said they punished him for endangering his life and demanded tighter measures to prevent repeat offences.

As the old saying goes" Haste makes waste"

The guys reflexes saved him. Thank God — Mukesh Soni (@Mukesh_mSoni) February 15, 2022

Deserved it for riding in there when the gate was closed — nirmalavodafone 🇮🇳 (@nirmalavodafone) February 14, 2022

The difference is 2021 guys did it by mistake unintentionally, but this 2022 guy did it all knowingly and intentionally. He tried to be a hero and ended up with zero in hands. — The Lone Enfielder (@Skbruh9198) February 14, 2022

Bikers are always in hurry and no traffic rules apply to them.

Jumping signals, riding in opposite directions, blocking traffic etc etc.

Sometimes they are not lucky and pay the price with their lives. — sarfaraz edroos (@edroossarf) February 15, 2022

All such railway crossing should stop and legal action should be taken on offenders who jump such crossing barricades. — Vishal Sharma (@vss_dolly) February 14, 2022