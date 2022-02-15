Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
Viral video: A biker escape the hit of the train while crossing tracks

15th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
biker escape the hit

In a video, a motorbike narrowly avoided being hit by a super-fast train. As a result of the video’s virality, people are calling for harsher penalties for those who break railway traffic laws and endanger their lives.

A motorcycle attempts to drive near the train lines, according to CCTV footage circulating on the internet. As the man tries to cross the rails, others can be seen waiting on the other side of the level crossing.

The man is seen losing his footing and tripping on the tracks as he tries to cross fast. As soon as he notices the incoming train, he flees, leaving his vehicle behind, only to be completely wrecked by the fast train.

Read more: Biker avoids an accident while overtaking a truck on the Zojila pass

After senior journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar shared the video on Twitter, it became viral. He posted the video with another from a similar occurrence last year, in which another biker escaped with minor injuries.

He tweeted, “Smithereens 2022 bike and train.”

Many people said they punished him for endangering his life and demanded tighter measures to prevent repeat offences.

 

