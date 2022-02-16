Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 03:42 pm
Viral video: Colorado guy plays the banjo in the woods for fox

It’s impossible to ignore a video of a banjo player serenading a fox in the woods. Over 9 million people have watched the video.

Music has the power to mend shattered hearts and bring them back to life. Even a small melody from your favourite music can make you feel better. We now have an excellent example of how wonderful music can attract both humans and animals.

Read more: Pakistani man plays “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main” Netizens love it 

Andy Thorn may be seen playing his banjo in the now-viral video uploaded by Good News Movement on Instagram. When a fox appeared and sat across from him, he was playing a soothing melody in a gorgeous location. Andy wasted no time in starting to serenade the fox.

The caption of the post reads, “The power of music.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good News Dog (@goodnewsdog)

The video has received 9.5 million views. Netizens couldn’t get enough, and the comments section quickly filled up.

