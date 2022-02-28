Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 12:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Visit of Archbishop Justin Welby to help promote peace dialogue: Ashrafi

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 12:18 pm
Nation Is Not Obliged To Observe Qaza Fast: SAMP Ashrafi

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has expressed optimism that current visit of Archbishop Justin Welby will help strengthen international interfaith harmony and promote peace dialogue.

Talking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, he said the Constitution of Pakistan equally protects the rights of Muslims and minorities.

He said, Archbishop’s goodwill tour to Pakistan would open a new chapter of religious harmony between Muslims and Christians.

Meanwhile, addressing a conference on Interfaith Harmony and Peace Conference in Lahore on Sunday, Justin Portal Welby said that interfaith love can be promoted from worship places to eliminate increasing tolerance in a society.

Read more: Canterbury Archbishop says comes to Pakistan for promotion of interfaith, peace and love

At the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, Archbishop Canterbury England Justin Welby attended a conference on Interfaith Harmony and Peace at the Church of Pakistan, Raiwind.

Speaking on the occasion, Archbishop Canterbury England said that he had come to Pakistan in a spirit of goodwill and wanted to further promote interfaith throughout Pakistan so that peace and love could spread everywhere.

“Religious places of worship can promote mutual love and end the growing intolerance in society,” he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that all stakeholders were being taken into confidence to promote religious harmony across Pakistan.

Read More

1 hour ago
Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 in Pakistan

Pakistan Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 that is the...
2 hours ago
Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

QUETTA: A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials...
2 hours ago
Opposition staging drama to get relief for their leaders: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said...
2 hours ago
Anti-polio drive targeting over 34m children launched countrywide

ISLAMABAD: A massive anti-polio drive has been embarked on Monday, targeting over...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to address the nation today in wake of Russia-Ukraine issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation on Monday and will...
3 hours ago
PM Imran’s removal from power is voice of nation, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

42 mins ago
PM Imran to announce measures to provide relief to the nation: Farrukh

Islamabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on...
Pakistan
46 mins ago
‘Pakistani students to be evacuated from Ukraine when crowd would get thin at border’

JACOBABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistani students would...
'Govt not afraid of any long march', Farrukh tells opposition
1 hour ago
‘Govt not afraid of any long march’, Farrukh tells opposition

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that...
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths
1 hour ago
Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 in Pakistan

Pakistan Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 that is the...
Adsence Ad 300X600