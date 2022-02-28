Visit of Archbishop Justin Welby to help promote peace dialogue: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has expressed optimism that current visit of Archbishop Justin Welby will help strengthen international interfaith harmony and promote peace dialogue.

Talking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, he said the Constitution of Pakistan equally protects the rights of Muslims and minorities.

He said, Archbishop’s goodwill tour to Pakistan would open a new chapter of religious harmony between Muslims and Christians.

Meanwhile, addressing a conference on Interfaith Harmony and Peace Conference in Lahore on Sunday, Justin Portal Welby said that interfaith love can be promoted from worship places to eliminate increasing tolerance in a society.

At the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, Archbishop Canterbury England Justin Welby attended a conference on Interfaith Harmony and Peace at the Church of Pakistan, Raiwind.

Speaking on the occasion, Archbishop Canterbury England said that he had come to Pakistan in a spirit of goodwill and wanted to further promote interfaith throughout Pakistan so that peace and love could spread everywhere.

“Religious places of worship can promote mutual love and end the growing intolerance in society,” he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that all stakeholders were being taken into confidence to promote religious harmony across Pakistan.