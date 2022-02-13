Vivo V21 5G review: 33W Fast Charging, Triple Rear Cameras, Price and Specifications

On Tuesday, April 27, the Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, and Vivo V21e were released as part of the company’s V21 series. Except for 5G support, the characteristics of the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 are identical. The Vivo V21e, on the other hand, stands out from the other two phones in the series. Both the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The Vivo V21e, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. All three Vivo phones include triple back cameras and capability for 33W rapid charging.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e price

The Vivo V21 costs PKR 59,999 in Pakistan. This smartphone has a 6.44-inch display and 128GB of built-in storage, while the other variant has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V21 includes a 4000 mAh battery with three cameras on the back, including a main 64 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera. Its international price in USD is $340.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 specifications

Except for 5G support, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 feature the same characteristics. The phones are powered by Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and have a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB of RAM are housed under the hood. The phones have a triple back camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.79 lens. A secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter round out the camera arrangement.

The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both sport a 44-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats. The selfie camera also has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a dual LED flash on the top bezels. There is also a preinstalled function called Dual Selfie Spotlight, which employs the built-in LED flash in conjunction with the screen’s soft light to provide improved lighting in the dark.

Both the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 come equipped with 128GB of onboard storage and support for expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Vivo V21 5G has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Except for 5G, the vanilla Vivo V21 has the same options.

Accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor are among the sensors found on the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21. In addition, the phones contain an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Both the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 have 4,000mAh batteries that support 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Both phones have dimensions of 159.68×73.90×7.29mm and weigh approximately 176 grammes.

Vivo V21e specifications

The Vivo V21e is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and 8GB of RAM. A 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter comprise the triple rear camera arrangement.

The Vivo V21e, unlike the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21, lacks OIS capability and an LED flash for the front camera. It does, however, have the same 44-megapixel sensor on the front, as well as an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo V21e offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card via a dedicated slot. The phone features the standard set of connectivity options, including as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM, and a USB Type-C connector. In addition, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has included a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge rapid charging capabilities. The phone is 161.24×74.37×7.38mm in size and weighs 171 grammes.

Vivo V21 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, April 27 Status Available. Released 2021, May 05

Body Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 in) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ) Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC3

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30/60fps

Selfie Camera Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS Features Dual-LED flash, HDR Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 336699 (v8), 365055 (v9)

GeekBench: 6516 (v4.4), 1600 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 17fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Loudspeaker -28.2 LUFS (Average) Battery life Endurance rating 123h

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 29 reviews.