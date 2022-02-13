Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm
Vivo V21 5G review: 33W Fast Charging, Triple Rear Cameras, Price and Specifications

On Tuesday, April 27, the Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, and Vivo V21e were released as part of the company’s V21 series. Except for 5G support, the characteristics of the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 are identical. The Vivo V21e, on the other hand, stands out from the other two phones in the series. Both the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The Vivo V21e, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. All three Vivo phones include triple back cameras and capability for 33W rapid charging.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e price

The Vivo V21 costs PKR 59,999 in Pakistan. This smartphone has a 6.44-inch display and 128GB of built-in storage, while the other variant has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V21 includes a 4000 mAh battery with three cameras on the back, including a main 64 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera. Its international price in USD is $340.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 specifications

Except for 5G support, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 feature the same characteristics. The phones are powered by Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and have a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB of RAM are housed under the hood. The phones have a triple back camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.79 lens. A secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter round out the camera arrangement.

The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both sport a 44-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats. The selfie camera also has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a dual LED flash on the top bezels. There is also a preinstalled function called Dual Selfie Spotlight, which employs the built-in LED flash in conjunction with the screen’s soft light to provide improved lighting in the dark.

Both the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 come equipped with 128GB of onboard storage and support for expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Vivo V21 5G has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Except for 5G, the vanilla Vivo V21 has the same options.

Accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor are among the sensors found on the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21. In addition, the phones contain an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Both the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 have 4,000mAh batteries that support 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Both phones have dimensions of 159.68×73.90×7.29mm and weigh approximately 176 grammes.

Vivo V21e specifications

The Vivo V21e is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and 8GB of RAM. A 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter comprise the triple rear camera arrangement.

 

Vivo V21e

 

The Vivo V21e, unlike the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21, lacks OIS capability and an LED flash for the front camera. It does, however, have the same 44-megapixel sensor on the front, as well as an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo V21e offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card via a dedicated slot. The phone features the standard set of connectivity options, including as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM, and a USB Type-C connector. In addition, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has included a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge rapid charging capabilities. The phone is 161.24×74.37×7.38mm in size and weighs 171 grammes.

Vivo V21 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, April 27
Status Available. Released 2021, May 05
Body
Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 in)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC3
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 336699 (v8), 365055 (v9)
GeekBench: 6516 (v4.4), 1600 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 17fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Loudspeaker -28.2 LUFS (Average)
Battery life
Endurance rating 123h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 29 reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Vivo V21

GOOD

Vivo V21 Strengths

Huge High Refresh Rate display

Amazing triple Rear camera

Finger Print Sensor

AG Glass Design

User Friendly Software

BAD

Vivo V21 Weaknesses

Not Water Resistance

Low Battery Capacity

Limited storage Space

No Headphone Jack

No NFC

25 mins ago
Drugs worth billions of rupees seized, one accused held, asserts Sindh Minister Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar...
40 mins ago
Alia Bhatt’s reaction to little girl video on Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi has become the talk of the town, and...
54 mins ago
Indian Navy, narcotics control unit seize a large amount of narcotics in high seas

NEW DELHI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Indian authorities have seized drugs worth...
1 hour ago
Watch Video: Zoo hires a Marvin Gaye to sing for the monkeys

In order to increase the number of endangered monkeys, a British zoo...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Shahis Afridi left PSL 2022 due to back injury | watch

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has decided to leave...
1 hour ago
Duck with a fishing hook stuck in the ice of the Detroit River

A duck stuck on the ice of the Detroit River with a...

