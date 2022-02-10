Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:15 pm
Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo Y12s costs Rs. 22,499 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y12s in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $140.

vivo Y12s – A Budget Device From Well-Known Company

Vivo is bringing its Y12s. It is the company’s mid-range device. The smartphone includes a Google Play Console listing and a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it a formidable gadget. Many organisations have certified the vivo Y12s, including Indonesia’s TKDN, Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification. The vivo Y12s is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset, which indicates that this smartphone will compete with Samsung and other mobile manufacturers. The vivo Y12s has 3 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most people. The smartphone features a waterdrop display for selfies and a screen with an HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1554 pixels. The Vivo sharp Y12s sports a 6.51-inch screen display and an IPS LCD screen with a density of 300 pixels per inch. The smartphone comes with the Android 10 operating system preloaded. vivo provides consumers with a 32 GB internal memory Y12s and a microSD card slot to expand storage space. The smartphone boasts a triple camera arrangement, with a 13 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The PowerVR GE8329 GPU powers the Y12s, and the producers have included a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for further protection. It implies that the Y12s will be a safe phone to use. The device is powered by a large battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. The company’s future smartphone, the Y12s by Vivo, will be a nice smartphone to have. The specifications of the smartphone appear to be pretty enticing, and it will be a go-to pick for the majority of the company’s fans. The Vivo Y12s will be a low-cost smartphone with excellent features.

 

Vivo Y12s Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2020, November 16
Status Available. Released 2020, November 16
Body
Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, Funtouch 11
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, Panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/1.8
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Reverse charging 5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 10 reviews.

 

