Vivo Y12s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo Y12s costs Rs. 22,499 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

vivo Y12s – A Budget Device From Well-Known Company

Vivo is bringing its Y12s. It is the company’s mid-range device. The smartphone includes a Google Play Console listing and a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it a formidable gadget. vivo Y12s has obtained certified by numerous authorities such as Indonesia’s TKDN, Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification. The vivo Y12s is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset, which indicates that this smartphone will compete with Samsung and other mobile manufacturers. The vivo Y12s has 3 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most people. The smartphone features a waterdrop display for selfies and a screen with an HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1554 pixels. The Vivo sharp Y12s sports a 6.51-inch screen display and an IPS LCD screen with a density of 300 pixels per inch. The smartphone comes with the Android 10 operating system preloaded. vivo provides consumers with a 32 GB internal memory Y12s and a microSD card slot to expand storage space. The smartphone boasts a triple camera arrangement, with a 13 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The PowerVR GE8329 GPU powers the Y12s, and the producers have included a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for further protection. It implies that the Y12s will be a safe phone to use. The device is powered by a large battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. The company’s future smartphone, the Y12s by Vivo, will be a nice smartphone to have. The specifications of the smartphone appear to be pretty enticing, and it will be a go-to pick for the majority of the company’s fans. The Vivo Y12s will be a low-cost smartphone with excellent features.

Vivo Y12s Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2020, November 16 Status Available. Released 2020, November 16

Body Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Funtouch 11 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, Panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/1.8 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W

Reverse charging 5W