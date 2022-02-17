Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

wasim akram

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video in which the King of Swing was seen being hard on Kings skipper Babar Azam went viral.

The tweeps responded in support of Babar and criticized Wasim for the poor selection of the team.

Here is how the fans reacted.

Wasim tweeted on his official handle to clear the misunderstandings regarding his and Babar’s talk.

Wasim, 55, expressed his surprise at these comments in a Twitter post, revealing that he only queried Babar about the bowlers’ intentions because they were not executing and conceding too many runs at the backside. He also praised Babar for giving it his all in the Kings’ seven-wicket loss.

“Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else,” Wasim tweeted.

“Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner,” he added.

