Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 05:27 pm
Watch: A little girl pleads for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

little girl
A video of an adorable little girl pleading with the world to end the war and for world peace has gone viral.

When the mayhem, prayers are pouring in for Ukraine and Russia from all corners of the globe, particularly for President Putin, who is under fire for his role in the conflict.

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Lily, a young girl, pleads for world peace in the video.

Lily stated, “I want peace on Earth, not pieces of Earth.”

She added. “We are brothers and sisters,” she said at the end of the video to, “Stop war,”

A page called Brittany and Lily posted the video on Instagram, which has over 1 million views and 125k likes.

Reads the caption of the video, “We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected.”

The following is a link to a viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brittany & Lily (@brittikitty)

