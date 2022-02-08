Watch: A parrot steals a GoPro and captures an incredible clip

A mischievous parrot stole a GoPro camera from a New Zealand family and captured a breathtaking “bird’s eye view” of Fiordland National Park. The “kleptomaniac” parrot was able to record an incredible clip and land on a balcony.

The parrot can be seen approaching the camera in footage posted on Instagram by The Guardian, then flapping its wings and flying away. After capturing its escape, the parrot harmed the camera after capturing its escape. It was not significantly damaged.

Take a look at this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Guardian (@guardian)

Alexandra Verheul, a hiker from Dunedin, New Zealand, was on the Kepler Track at the time of the parrot’s plunder. She told the media, “We just arrived at Luxmore Heart which is on the Kepler Track and it was a beautiful day. So we were just sitting around watching the birds playing with everyone’s packs when my son decided to go put the GoPro on the handrail and he promptly stole it.”

She added, “He flew straightforward. We thought he was just gone because there is a whole lot of bush underneath and then he looked back around to a tree. We could see and hear them. They were calling out. It was like they were talking to each other as they do because they are very vocal. And we just followed the sound and went down there. We could see them hanging out in the tree.”

“They obviously heard us coming and just abandoned the GoPro. My son decided to go check on the rocks. He clambered up on the rocks. He thought it is a good place for a bird to land and it was just sitting there, still filming.”

She replied when asked about her reaction after seeing the clip, “Really, shocked and surprised. Downloaded it on my phone. People were intrigued. It was just amazing and unexpected.”