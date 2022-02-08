Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch: A parrot steals a GoPro and captures an incredible clip

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
parrot

A mischievous parrot stole a GoPro camera from a New Zealand family and captured a breathtaking “bird’s eye view” of Fiordland National Park. The “kleptomaniac” parrot was able to record an incredible clip and land on a balcony.

The parrot can be seen approaching the camera in footage posted on Instagram by The Guardian, then flapping its wings and flying away. After capturing its escape, the parrot harmed the camera after capturing its escape. It was not significantly damaged.

Read more: Parrot just sang the new ringtone for your iPhone

Take a look at this video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Guardian (@guardian)

Alexandra Verheul, a hiker from Dunedin, New Zealand, was on the Kepler Track at the time of the parrot’s plunder. She told the media, “We just arrived at Luxmore Heart which is on the Kepler Track and it was a beautiful day. So we were just sitting around watching the birds playing with everyone’s packs when my son decided to go put the GoPro on the handrail and he promptly stole it.”

She added, “He flew straightforward. We thought he was just gone because there is a whole lot of bush underneath and then he looked back around to a tree. We could see and hear them. They were calling out. It was like they were talking to each other as they do because they are very vocal. And we just followed the sound and went down there. We could see them hanging out in the tree.”

“They obviously heard us coming and just abandoned the GoPro. My son decided to go check on the rocks. He clambered up on the rocks. He thought it is a good place for a bird to land and it was just sitting there, still filming.”

She replied when asked about her reaction after seeing the clip, “Really, shocked and surprised. Downloaded it on my phone. People were intrigued. It was just amazing and unexpected.”

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
18 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
11 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
11 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
16 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
22 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600