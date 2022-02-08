Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
dog

Cheryl Delsangro of Las Vegas said she rescued a dog Labrador retriever, Benny, from a Utah kill shelter.

Delsangro, a retired competitive figure skater, said she taught Benny how to skate on the rink using custom-made skates.

Benny made his New York debut at Wollman Rink in Central Park, where he performed to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Read more: Adorable video: Toddler calms the dog and covers its ears during fireworks

Delsangro told the media, “When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day.”

She added, “He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made. and they pulled him. and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him.”

She further added, “He’ll just run on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me and so he really does like it.”

“It’s really a shame dogs don’t have as much care for their eyes, so we’ve gotten involved with this. Benny takes a supplement.”

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
18 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
11 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
12 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
16 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
22 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600