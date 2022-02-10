Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am
Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, all set to air on Valentine’s Day.

The released promo of the episode showed the couple will be seen having a great time on the sets of the show as they talk about the amazing chemistry between them. As they enter the stage, Kapil Sharma, the popular comedian, welcomes them and appreciates Bipasha Basu for her fitness. He jokes, “They are those people who drink protein shake instead of milk on their first night after marriage.”

The Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon star also made fun of Karan’s tattoos. The actor has several tattoos on his body. Taking a dig at him, Kapil asked, “How many tattoos do you need to get on your body that you won’t require any clothes?”

But the Phir Hera Pheri actress replied on his behalf, “This is not going to happen. He loves clothes and loves being without clothes.”

Moreover, the celebrity couple will also be seen smothering each other with kisses.

After Sharma, Archana Puran Singh asked the couple about what do they fight about. Karan replies in sarcasm, “I must have committed a mistake.” When she further asks him about what kind of mistakes, he answers, “I commit different mistakes every time.”

Later, when Bipasha is asked about her point of view, she claims, “I don’t fight, I only speak.” Kapil reacts to her, “You speak during a fight, you won’t hit with a hunter.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016 after they fell in love during the shoot of Alone. The couple recently shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

Read More

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone...
2 hours ago
Mohib Mirza's directorial debut "Ishrat Made in China" will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is...
3 hours ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
10 hours ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a 'plot'?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
10 hours ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for 'change' during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...
10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
12 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
12 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
16 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
23 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600