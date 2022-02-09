Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 05:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch: Bride’s sister rocks the dance floor with her moves on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 05:46 pm
bride's sister

The bride’s sister smashes the dance floor with her great movements to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Nikita Kapoor appears in the video dancing with supporting dancers to the superhit and catchy music. With her intensity, coordinated steps, and suitable attitude, she crushes it in a gorgeous lehenga. The audience applauds her as she moves her body to the exciting music with vigour and excitement.

Read more: Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

The clip was published by the fabwedding account on Instagram. The video’s caption reads, “Bride’s sister on fire. What is this mad energy @nixkapoor ? That wink in the middle tho!😍 Can’t take our eyes off!.

The video can be found here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fab Weddings (@fabwedding)

Her great dance moves and fantastic energy have gotten over 15,735 likes and countless comments on the video.

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
18 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
12 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
12 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
16 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
23 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600