WATCH: IU’s Hasan Ali fights with his teammates

A video of Islamabad United (IU) cricketers playing ludo has gone viral over the internet.

When it comes to on-field competition, the cricketers are intensely competitive. It happened off the field this time.

In a video shared over Twitter, it can be seen that IU fast bowler Hasan Ali is teasing his teammates. The situation became intense after the dice were rolled.

According to reports, the game went on and the players had a good time.

It’s worth noting that Islamabad United players, especially captain Shadab Khan, are big fans of the game Ludo.

Islamabad United is in second place in the rankings with six points after three victories and two losses in five games.

In this year’s tournament, Hassan Ali has taken six wickets from Islamabad United’s five games, with a bowling average of 34.17.

The first leg of the tournament concluded at the National Stadium, Karachi with the Quetta Gladiators beating Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets in a nail-biting match.

The second leg of the tournament will begin on Feb 10 under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

IU will play their next match against Quetta Gladiators on Feb 12 at 7:30 pm.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here