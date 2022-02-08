WATCH: Multan Sultans players enjoy dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music

Multan Sultans have played five matches in the Karachi leg and have won all of them in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sultans celebrated their undefeated first phase of the tournament as they move to Lahore for the second phase.

A video was shared by a fan on Twitter in which Sultans players including Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rumman Raees, Blessing Muzarbani, Imran Tahir, David Willey can be seen dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music.

“I think @rummanraees13 & @Rileerr are too good,” SUltans pacer Dahani retweeted.

He further added, “What do you say?”

The Sultans will now face Peshawar Zalmi in the second phase of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 10 at 7:30 pm.

