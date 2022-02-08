Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH: Multan Sultans players enjoy dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
multan sultans

Multan Sultans have played five matches in the Karachi leg and have won all of them in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sultans celebrated their undefeated first phase of the tournament as they move to Lahore for the second phase.

A video was shared by a fan on Twitter in which Sultans players including Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rumman Raees, Blessing Muzarbani, Imran Tahir, David Willey can be seen dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music.

“I think @rummanraees13 & @Rileerr are too good,” SUltans pacer Dahani retweeted.

He further added, “What do you say?”

The Sultans will now face Peshawar Zalmi in the second phase of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 10 at 7:30 pm.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
12 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
12 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
16 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
23 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600