Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:49 am
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks Zalmi’s top-order

naseem shah

Quetta Gladiators’ quick Naseem Shah bowled a spectacular over against Peshawar Zalmi in yesterday’s match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

He broke through the top-order of the Zalmis with two dismissals in his first over of the inning where only gave five runs.

Naseem dismissed Hazaratullah Zazai on the very first ball of the second over. Following that he dismissed Liam Livingstone for a duck, putting the Zalmis under pressure.

The clips of the wickets taken by the young pacer were shared on the official handle of the PSL.

Ball-by-ball

1.1 — to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT!

1.2 — to Liam Livingstone, no ball

1.2 — to Liam Livingstone, no run

1.3 — to Liam Livingstone, OUT

1.4 — to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs

1.5 — to Shoaib Malik, No run

1.6 — to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

However, the Gladiators lost the game to Zalmis by 24 runs.

The Zilmis are to face Islamabad United on Feb 17 at 7:30 pm, while the Gladiators are scheduled to face Multan Sultans on Feb 18 at 2:30 pm.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

