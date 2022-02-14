Watch: Shaheen Shah wins fans’ hearts with his sensational bowling

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi lit up the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday after bowling a sensational first over against the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022’s 19th match.

Shaheen elected to bat first after winning the toss. The decision proved to be a good one as the Qalandars put the Gladiators in a difficult situation from the very first over.

Shaheen started the inning with two wickets and gave away just a single run.

A clip of the first over of the 2nd inning by Shaheen was shared on the Pakistan Super League official Twitter handle.

He removed in-form batter Jason Roy on the second delivery. He then took James Vince right after Roy’s dismissal.

His three remaining deliveries were also spot on, as Quetta was put under pressure after a dramatic first over in which he got two wickets and gave out only one run.

Ball-by-ball:

0.1 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy: No run

0.2 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy: OUT!

0.3 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince: OUT!

0.4 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sarfaraz Ahmed: No run

0.5 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sarfaraz Ahmed: 1 run

0.6 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ahsan Ali: No run

The fans lauded Shaheen over Twitter.

Proud of my Captain Shaheen Afridi ❤️👏

Shaheen's fly is Eagle's fly. He is unbeatable. Hopefully, Jason Roy will never try to play against Shaheen's 11. He is unstoppable, no one can stop him pic.twitter.com/O7zxKdDJzL — Hifza Ayaz (@ImHifzaAyaz) February 13, 2022

When Shaheen bowls first spell, The world stops and see his bowling spell. 🔥 Jason Roy and Vince both departed on duck. 🔥😎 #QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/ulprhysnMR — Sherlock MIND 🔥 (@Dreamerdude12) February 13, 2022

Jason Roy ❌

James Vince ❌ Two wickets in two balls for Shaheen Afridi! 🔥#LQvQG pic.twitter.com/hX6ULYFf4x — KARACHI MERI JAAN HAI 💙🥀 (@team_green09) February 13, 2022

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here