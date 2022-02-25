Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:52 am
Watch: Shahnawaz Dahani wishes to meet England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer

Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has expressed a desire to meet his current role model, England's Jofra Archer.

Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani. © Cricket Pakistan

Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has expressed a desire to meet his current role model, England’s Jofra Archer.

In an exclusive interview, the 23-year-old Dahani said that he used to follow Shane Bond of New Zealand, but now he follows Jofra Archer.

“I used to follow New Zealand’s Shane Bond and wanted to become a pacer with fast speed just like him but after his retirement, I started to follow England’s Jofra Archer and my wish is to meet him soon,” Shahnawaz Dahani said.

The Multan Sultans’ star also disclosed what Indian legend MS Dhoni advised him about life and cricket during their meeting in the T20 World Cup.

“It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can’t forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dahani praised Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan for his continuous performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“Our environment in the team is just like a family. Our captain is cool and kind. We have all the freedom from him to execute our plans and a player performs when he is provided freedom and the inside fear vanishes away,” he added.

Have a look

Ananya Pandey
2 mins ago
Are Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dating? confirms

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
Sara Ali
9 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
10 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
12 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
