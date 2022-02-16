Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 10:49 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH: Sonya Hussyn leaves fans teary-eyed as she bought new house for parents

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 10:49 am
Sonya Hussyn buys new house

Actress Sonya Hussyn shares priceless moments with her family as she surprised them with happy news of buying her own home.

Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star posted an emotional yet beautiful video clip with moments of her parents captured all-teary-eyed after she announced buying a new house for her them.

“Har aulad ka bachpan sy sirf ek khwaab hota ha k maa baap k lye kuch or na sahi, magar ek chota sa ghar zaror bnaen. Wo ghar jisy wo dil sy apna keh sakain. Today, The biggest dream of my life has finally come true. ALHUMDULILLAH. Mere Ammi Abbu ka ghar,” she captioned the post.

“Aashiana-e-Tasneem,” she mentioned the text of the house’s nameplate.

She further told fans that she has shared the most priceless moments of her life. “Memory that I will cherish till my last breath,” she added.

The clip showed Hussyn made fans behold the whole happiness of her family when she came to her parents to break the news of buying a new house for them.

From breaking the news to her parents to taking them to the new house, fans were left all emotional and awestruck after she shared her joyous moments.

Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

However, the post has garnered much love reacts within no time. The fellow celebs also took to the comments section to shower Sonya and her with love and appreciation.

Read More

32 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a'middle finger' to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
38 mins ago
During the United States' birthday, Meghan Markle got a 'secret' message from the Queen

Despite leaving the UK to take a step back as a senior...
42 mins ago
Kelly Clarkson is 'broken' while in quarantine with her children: 'I'm afraid I can't.'

Kelly Clarkson has made sure her followers don't miss out on any...
51 mins ago
Kanye West speaks up about his mental health struggles in a new documentary, admitting to having'suicidal thoughts.'

Kanye West has spoken out about his mental health issues, confessing that...
58 mins ago
Why did Meghan Markle opt out of attending the Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Prince Andrew's daughters, are among the few members...
1 hour ago
Kanye West begs God to keep him'sane,' then deletes the post

Kanye West is steadfast in his trust in God as he prays...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by...
Xiaomi
3 mins ago
Xiaomi’s New Foldable Phone Will Be Available in Q2 2022

The Mix Fold, Xiaomi's first foldable phone, was unveiled last year. It,...
Prince Harry
9 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
10 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600