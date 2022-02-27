Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Watch Video: A brave Ukrainian man speaks with armed Russian soldiers

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Russian
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, rumours have surfaced that numerous military tanks have run out of fuel and are trapped on roadways. A video of a brave Ukrainian civilian conversing with armed Russian soldiers standing alongside a broken tank has gone viral.

According to the clip, a Ukrainian man in a car spots a few Russian soldiers standing next to a huge tank on a highway and strikes up a conversation with them. The man pulls over to the side of the road in his automobile and asks the troops if the tank has broken down. The Russian soldiers respond by stating that they are “waiting for diesel.”

Read more: Watch Video: Ukrainian ‘Tank Man’ Tries To Block Russian Military Convoy 

The man appears to be mocking the Russian military, but they laugh it off and cordially welcome him. “I can tow you back to Russia!” the driver says, it makes the Russians laugh. The Russian soldiers appeared to be unsure about their destination. The driver informs them that Ukraine has won and the Russians have given up. “Do you know where are you going? – No. What’s in the news? – Ukraine wins. Your guys surrender”.

Liveuamap shared the video on Twitter on Saturday. With over 8.5 million views, 67k likes, and 22k retweets, it has gone viral.

 

