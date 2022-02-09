Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

In August of 2020, Kazi gave birth to two cubs named Sultan and Suresh.

tiger chubs

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies, bringing the overall number of big cats to nine.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, shared photos of the cubs on Twitter. Sarma tweeted, “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem.

Assam’s Minister of Excise, Forest, Environment, and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya, uploaded CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting with the cubs. Suklabaidya tweeted, “Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety.

They’ve been dubbed cute and adorable by internet users, one person said, “Sir, it’s very good news for us. Save our Tigers, save the Planet.

