Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Watch Video: Desi Dadi dances to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Desi Dadi

Desi Dadi Impresses The Internet With Her Energy While Dancing To Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida.

Many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have proven that age is just a number. The Dancing Dadi, who has been wowed by her incredible skills on the internet, embodies the essence of this term. She’s back, this time with a whole new viral video.

In her new dance video, Ravi Bala Sharma, 63, can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s song “Dholida” from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Read more: Watch video: Desi Dadi dances on “Teri Baaton Mein” and gets netizens’ love

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, which is set to be released on February 25, has already generated a lot of buzz online thanks to its songs and dialogues.

Sharma appears in the video with her hair in a bun and wearing a gorgeous saree.

She captioned the video, “This Valentine season im going DHOLIDA!!! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas,” Also in the caption, she mentioned Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions.

Here is the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Sharma’s vibrant dance wowed viewers, who expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

Read More

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt talks about comparison with Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan

Alia Bhatt replied to the criticism that her acting as Gangubai Kathiawadi...
20 hours ago
Netizens impressed by 60-year-old Kerala man, labourer turns into a model

After working as a model for a wedding suit factory, Mammikka, a...
21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt responds to criticism over Vijay playing trans woman in Gangubai

After the trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this month, many...
21 hours ago
Viral Game: Wordle players have expressed their dissatisfaction with its changes

The New York Times recently purchased the Wordle game, and now its...
21 hours ago
Buffalo flee from the lion assault but is caught by a crocodile

You can't avoid death if it's your time to die. The buffalo...
22 hours ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by...
Xiaomi
3 mins ago
Xiaomi’s New Foldable Phone Will Be Available in Q2 2022

The Mix Fold, Xiaomi's first foldable phone, was unveiled last year. It,...
Prince Harry
9 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
10 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600