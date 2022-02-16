Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, surprised her fans on Instagram with a new dance video. She is also a choreographer and shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing to a song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

You’d be completely mistaken if you assumed she danced to Saami Saami or Srivalli. She uploaded a video of herself dancing to Allu Arjun’s song “Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda.”

The video has received 5 lakh views. In which Dhanashree Verma is seen dancing to Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda, a lesser-known song from the film Pushpa. reads the caption of the video, “Dance > Drama. These two songs were absolute bangers of last month (sic). ”

