Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:32 pm
Watch Video: Dolphin and a humpback whale were seen whirling together

dolphin

A photographer from Hawaii, Jacob VanderVelde, captured the “unique and magical” sight of a humpback whale and dolphin whirling together on a drone camera on the US’ North Shore.

In the 39-second video, VanderVelde also talks about his own experience. “On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12.”

He added, “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde took the photo around 300 yards off Shark’s Cove. According to the media, he said that seeing whales is frequent, but seeing the two animals made his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

Watch the following video below:

VanderVelde told the media, “I’m a Hawaii photographer and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life.”

The incredible video has been viewed over 3,500 times. A user stated in the comment section, “I can predict this video will win the best photographer with animals award at the end of the year … something like you would expect from National Geographic or the SmithsonianNice Job!!!!

 

