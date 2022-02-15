In a dumpster in Sydney, Australia, an abandoned Diamond Head python, estimated to be worth $1000, was found. According to the media, the snake was discovered outside a barbershop on Oxford Street, frightening passers-by.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Benny Eisman, also known as the accidental herpetologist, is seen transporting the python from the dumpster to a leather bag.

Later, while on his way to the vet, Surry Hills police called him, and the python was handed over to Sydney Wildlife Rescue. Later in the video, a member of the rescue squad can be seen examining the snake.

A veterinarian will examine the python, and Sydney Wildlife Rescue will provide medical treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident after the snake received minor injuries.

A Sydney Wildlife Rescue representative told the media that their crew arrived 25 minutes after getting the tip at around 11 a.m.

She added, “But when they arrived, the snake had been removed from the bin by a passer-by member of the public who retrieved the snake from the bin and placed it in a hot leather bag.”

She told the media, “It is not only illegal but dangerous for any member of the public to attempt to handle a snake in the wild“