WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song ‘Vacation’ in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler directs Alexa to play the song of her choosing. Although she has difficulty pronouncing the words, the look on her face when Alexa plays her favourite song Vacation is priceless.

The clip was shared on the Dirty Heads’ official Instagram account. It’s been viewed more than 2 million times.

Her mother appeared to have recorded the young girl on video. “Alexa, play A-a-aye (sic),” the young one can be heard commanding. Alexa recognises the music and begins to play it. The video is far too cute to ignore.

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Heads (@dirtyheads)

The internet has gone crazy over this lovely video. “Love that shoulder strut (sic),” one person said. “Her little groove (sic),” wrote another user.