‘We are a multicultural society’

Dr Mubarak Ali is an eminent historian, scholar and activist of Pakistan, who has written more than 60 books and needs no introduction. He could be rightly be credited with portraying the true facts about our history without fear. This week Bol News spoke exclusively to him about preserving historical monuments, learning from our history as well as other important topics.

Has Pakistan done a good job of preserving its historical monuments?

Unfortunately, Pakistan is not very much interested in preserving the historical monuments. That is the reason today most of the historic monuments in Pakistan are not found in good shape. These include most of the historical sites and monuments present in cities like Lahore, Karachi and Hyderabad which are in a state of decay. There are no serious efforts being made to protect and preserve these monuments.

I would like to point out the poor condition of the fort of [Rannikot, Sindh] which is a very important and special historical monument in Pakistan. I visited the fort and I was shocked to see it in a state of complete decay because of the negligence of the Sindh government.

I think preserving monuments is very important because it’s a matter of our history. These monuments are not concrete buildings so it is very important to take good care of them to protect them from perishing. These monuments represent the past achievements of the people, so these monuments must be preserved at any cost.

What are the key reasons why the Indus Valley script has not been deciphered yet?

The scholars did try to decipher the script but they could not find enough written material from these monuments; and without the written material it is very difficult to decipher the script. In Egypt, the discovery of the Rosetta stone which was covered with writing in three different languages like Hieroglyphic, Demotic and Ancient Greek played a vital role and helped scholars in deciphering the scripts.

Same is the case with cuneiform script, the tablet that was discovered by archaeologists was also in three different languages like Persian, Sumerian and Akkadian. The discoveries mentioned played an essential role in preserving and understanding the culture of those civilisations. In Pakistan, scholars despite all the hard work and efforts could not find any detailed written scripts about Indus Valley civilisation.

There is often criticism of ‘Arabisation’ of Pakistani culture and history. But is it not true that Pakistan is a mix of many cultures with Persian, Arab and Islamic culture being the dominant one?

There is no doubt that Pakistani society is a multicultural society that has been influenced by the invasions of the different ethnicities like Arabs, Iranians and Afghans over the centuries.

Due to several attacks, invasions and rules from different ethnic groups in the Indian subcontinent, the culture was heavily influenced and became very diverse in nature. Apart from that, we must not forget that all four provinces of Pakistan have their own domestic culture which is very different in nature from each other.

Each of these provinces has their own cultural norms and values, for example Balochistan culture is mainly based on tribal system and traditional values. Similarly, Sindh has a long cultural history that was influenced by the Arab invasion and Buddhist ideology as well. Punjab and KP have their own unique norms and values when it comes to culture.

Some people say we should embrace our subcontinental roots, acknowledging Hindu and Buddhist influences. But does this argument not have similarities to what RSS and Sangh Parivar want — ‘Ghar wapsi’ for Indian Muslims?

This is very unfortunate because before the partition there was a composite culture in India. Hindus and Muslims used to live together in harmony and peace, and Urdu was a shared language among both communities.

They used to treat each other on the basis of equality and respect, there was no existence of religious hatred in the society. In my opinion, the colonial powers divided the Muslims and Hindus on the basis of norms and values which later on lead to the partition of the subcontinent in two parts. Now you can see there is Hindu history and there is a Muslim history.

About the second part of your question regarding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sangh Parivar, I would like to tell you that BJP is a quite modern phenomenon. It has no historical roots because during the medieval period, there were no Hindu-Muslim clashes in India. These clashes started to occur during the colonial period because it was in the interest of colonial powers to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. So the BJP-RSS phenomenon is the result of partition and Savarkar who is considered as the leader of Hindutva political ideology is also the product of partition.

This created a great divide in the mind of Hindus and Muslims and now in present times it is very unfortunate to see the relationship between the two countries are so bitter. There is almost no communication among the people and the public intellectuals of both countries. This is very unfortunate to experience because I still remember whenever I used to visit India, nobody could tell the difference whether I was an Indian or a Pakistani.

Do you think we as a nation appreciate history? Do we learn from it?

No, actually history is always neglected in our society. We have not learned any lessons from history; and history that is being taught in schools, colleges and universities these days is manipulated and state-oriented, not a critical one. People are losing interest in history with every passing day and remember when you don’t learn a lesson from history you repeat the same mistakes time and again.