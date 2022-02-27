Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 11:54 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

We are resolute in commitment to country’s security: PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 11:54 am
West criticised China

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Commemorating the Operation Swift Retort on its third anniversary, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he had always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue & diplomacy. However, he added, that should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

“We are resolute and unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

As we showed India on Feb 27, 2019, when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the nation would respond to military aggression and prevail at all levels, he maintained.

Read more: PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

“Pakistan is a proponent for regional peace and stability. At the same time, our desire for peace is accompanied by strong resolve and capability for self-defence,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday, marking the third anniversary of Pakistan’s exemplary response to India’s ill-conceived military airstrikes inside its territorial airspace on February 27, 2019.

“27 February also serves as a lesson for India that none of its militarism and war-mongering jingoism will go without a befitting response. Besides, India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct in February 2019 and refrain from any such misadventure in the future,” the spokesperson said.

India, in utter violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law, violated Pakistani airspace on February 26, 2019.

The botched attempt at infringing Pakistan’s sovereignty was swiftly riposted by our valiant armed forces. Not only did Pakistan resolutely safeguarded its sovereignty; it also displayed utmost restraint, it was added.

On February 27, 2019, two Indian aircraft transgressed the Pakistani airspace. These two aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force jets. The captured pilot of one of the downed aircraft was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

The spokesperson further said, “While we are commemorating this day, we underscore our commitment to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said February 27 marked the third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

The ISPR said achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the line of control by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

Twitterati are celebrating the historical event in which Pakistan overpoweringly beat India in the dogfight. This day is also known as the Surprise Day.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Deadlock persists among oppositon leaders on no-confidence motion, claims Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said on Sunday that there persists...
4 hours ago
‘We've come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
4 hours ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
4 hours ago
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said 'today is...
5 hours ago
PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will...
6 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Pandey
2 mins ago
Are Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dating? confirms

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
Sara Ali
9 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
10 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
12 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
Adsence Ad 300X600