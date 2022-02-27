Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 03:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘We’ve come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 03:49 pm

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: Screengrab from APP video

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the PTI had come to Sindh to hold the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) accountable for its 15 years of governance in the province.

Addressing ‘Sindh Huqooq March’ in Shikarpur, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his party’s long march was designed for making contacts with the masses and hold the PPP accountable.

“I heard that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Punjab today. Bilawal says he has left to hold Imran Khan accountable. He should hold us accountable for three years and we have come to hold them accountable for 15 years,” he said asking that what the PPP had done for the people in 15 years.

He said the PPP was no longer former slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s party. It had now become former president Asif Ali Zardari’s party, he said.

Read more: PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

The PTI vice chairman said the federal government wanted to give Sehat Cards in Sindh as well, however the provincial government was a hurdle in doing so.

“We lifted the bankrupt economy after coming into power. Our workers showed through 126-day sit-in protest that the future belonged to the PTI,” he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold historic rallies across Sindh including Karachi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said whatever the masses would decide in 2023 his party would accept it.

He said the government would not create any obstacle in the PPP’s rally in Islamabad. No worker of the PPP would be stopped from attending the public gathering, he added.

Read More

3 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...
3 hours ago
Prime suspect in journalist Ather Mateen’s murder case arrested

KARACHI: Police have claimed to have arrested the prime suspect involved in...
4 hours ago
We are resolute in commitment to country’s security: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Commemorating the Operation Swift Retort on its third anniversary, Prime Minister...
5 hours ago
PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

The Pakistan Air Force has released a song to pay tribute to...
6 hours ago
Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
6 hours ago
Police failure

KARACHI: Police are still groping in the dark as they have failed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

BTS
32 seconds ago
BTS breaks two records as ‘Dynamite’ surpasses 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS is making waves with its recent accomplishments, as the K-pop group's...
Wendy William
3 mins ago
Wendy Williams raises concerns after failing to attend doctor’s appointments

Wendy Williams' health issues have worried close friends, as she avoids doctor...
Linda Evangelista
5 mins ago
Linda Evangelista removes her mask for the first time since discussing botched surgery

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, doesn't want to hide anymore and was...
Geopolitics to geoeconomics
34 mins ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
Adsence Ad 300X600