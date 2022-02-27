‘We’ve come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the PTI had come to Sindh to hold the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) accountable for its 15 years of governance in the province.

Addressing ‘Sindh Huqooq March’ in Shikarpur, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his party’s long march was designed for making contacts with the masses and hold the PPP accountable.

“I heard that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Punjab today. Bilawal says he has left to hold Imran Khan accountable. He should hold us accountable for three years and we have come to hold them accountable for 15 years,” he said asking that what the PPP had done for the people in 15 years.

He said the PPP was no longer former slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s party. It had now become former president Asif Ali Zardari’s party, he said.

The PTI vice chairman said the federal government wanted to give Sehat Cards in Sindh as well, however the provincial government was a hurdle in doing so.

“We lifted the bankrupt economy after coming into power. Our workers showed through 126-day sit-in protest that the future belonged to the PTI,” he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold historic rallies across Sindh including Karachi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said whatever the masses would decide in 2023 his party would accept it.

He said the government would not create any obstacle in the PPP’s rally in Islamabad. No worker of the PPP would be stopped from attending the public gathering, he added.