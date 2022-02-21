What’s open and closed Family Day in Windsor?

Ontarians will have more opportunity to honour the family on Monday, compared to last year’s COVID-plagued observances.

In Ontario, Family Day is a statutory holiday. All provincial and municipal offices, including ServiceOntario, are closed on Monday, while certain transactions can still be completed online.

On Family Day, all four public school boards in Windsor-Essex are closed. The University of Windsor and St. Clair College will also be closed. On Tuesday, all courses will resume.

During Family Day, certain big-box retailers and chain eateries are closed or have limited hours. To avoid a wasted journey, make sure to phone ahead. All Beer Store and LCBO sites are closed on Monday, however grocery stores that sell beer or wine may continue to do so in accordance with provincial regulations.

The 311 phone centre is closed, but the 211 assistance line will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting Monday.

The collection of residential rubbish and recyclables in the city of Windsor will be delayed by one day. Commercial rubbish collection, which is normally planned on Monday, will proceed as usual. For further information, consult your garbage collection calendar.

Throughout Family Day, the public drop-off depot at Central Avenue and E.C. Row is closed. Tuesday’s regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Monday, there will be no parking enforcement in Windsor. Metered street parking is free, while parking garages remain open and pay as normal. Although the city’s parking payment offices are closed, payments can still be made online.

The majority of Windsor’s community centres, customer service centres, swimming pools, and arenas are closed on Monday.

The H4 day programme at Windsor Water World will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for homeless single men and women.