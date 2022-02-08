Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Where to watch Oscar nominations for 2022?

Movie fans, rejoice: the Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced soon.

Leslie Jordan of Will & Grace and Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish will host the event, which begins today, Feb. 8, at 5:18 a.m. PT.

Read more: Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022

The presentation, which may be live-streamed on both Oscars.com and Oscars.org, as well as the Film Academy’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages, will reveal 23 categories. Ranging from Best Actress in a Supporting Role to Best Film.

The Oscars will be held on March 27th, and while ABC previously stated that there would be an Oscars host this year, neither the network nor the Film Academy has confirmed who it will be.

Read more: Throwback to when AR Rahman dismissed Ismail Darbar’s accusations of ‘buying’ Oscars

But one thing is certain: the Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in 2022. The decision follows a scaled-back ceremony held in Los Angeles’ Union Station last year as a COVID-19 precaution.

