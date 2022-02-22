Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Quratulain Awan

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:51 pm
Wife of Dr Asim set to be named as Executive Director of Sindh Higher Education Commission

Quratulain Awan

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:51 pm

Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Asim Hussain. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) will conduct an interview on the 23rd of February for the position of Executive Director (ED) of the SHEC.

The selection board comprises four members including chairperson of the SHEC, Dr Asim Hussain; Secretary SHEC, Moeen Ali; Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee SHEC, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi and Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi.

Among the candidate for the position of the ED SHEC there is Dr Samreen Hussain, a wife of the chairperson Dr Asim Hussain, who is also a member of selection board, arising a conflict of interest.

Read more: Paradox of higher education

Sources say that Dr Asim is facing opposition but he wants his wife Dr Samreen Hussain appointed as the Executive Director.

Dr Samreen’s appointment is viewed by her critics to be a conflict of interest and hence, illegal.

There are of course big lists of competent candidates in Sindh who qualify for the position, but as per source Dr Samreen had also been asked by Dr Asim to prepare an official summary for her appointment as executive director (ED).

The SHEC published an advertisement in various newspapers, seeking applications for the post of executive director. When the first advertisement was issued, Dr Samreen served as a member of the selection board and rejected all the candidates. Later, a new advertisement was issued and she is, sources claim, a shoo-in candidate.

The sources said, “This is not the first time, the Sindh chief minister on the recommendation of Dr Asim appointed Prof Dr Samreen Hussain as acting vice-chancellor of the Begum Nusrat Bhutto University for Women, Sukkur”.

In her previous attempt of becoming the ED for federal HEC, the technical committee didn’t even shortlist her for an interview because of her inadequate experience.

Dr Samreen has done her Ph.D. in 2013 but the post requires a minimum experience of 20 years after PhD.

In the original ‘Sindh Higher Education Commission Act 2013’, signed by the governor in March 2013, there was no declaration for the post of an ED. The commission was to be headed by a chairperson and a secretary would look after the administrative affairs.

A post was carved out and the SHEC committee had decided to amend the rules and add the post of executive director to the body. Later, on May 5, 2019, a summary was moved to the chief minister, seeking approval for transferring all powers of the secretary to the executive director. The summary also recommends that the SHEC recruit its own employees, rather than civil servants being posted to the body. This effectively paved the way for the executive director, who would now enjoy the powers of the secretary, to be appointed from outside the civil service. The cabinet signed off on these recommendations on November 27, 2019, sending the same to the Sindh Assembly for approval.

The Bol   News reaches out to the board members to get their versions in this connection. Despite repeated attempts, neither Moeen Ali nor Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi could be reached for comments.

Read more: Dr Asim Hussain’s likely third term as SHEC head challenged in high court

While Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi responded with a clear stance he said, “I’ll go by merit, no matter what happens.” He added that Samreen Lodhi had applied on the issuance of an advertisement for the post of the ED. The Secretariat of SHEC only shortlists the candidates against the eligibility. Those who are eligible are called for an interview and the board decides upon the fitness of candidates’ eligibility. “If Dr Asim being a chairperson and a member of selection board takes a part in the process of selection then it will be a conflict of interest, but if he doesn’t there would be no such a case,” he observed.

In addition, Dr. Asim’s appointment as SHEC chairman is being challenged due to his involvement with two private medical colleges which are currently non-functional.

The Sindh High Court has served notices on provincial authorities in response to a petition filed against the intended reappointment of Dr. Asim Hussain as head of SHEC.

After being told that the summary for Dr. Asim’s reappointment was pending with the chief minister, a two-judge bench led by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar asked the defendants to preserve the status quo till March. The court has also directed Dr Asim Hussain not to take any further steps in connection with his reappointment as SHEC chairman.

