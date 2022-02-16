Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:39 am
Will Diana’s prediction regarding Prince William come true?

Diana

Princess Dinana suggested that Prince William, rather than Prince Charles, would become king in an interview with journalist Martin Bashir on Panorama two years before her death.

During the interview, Bashir asked her, “Would it be your wish for Prince William to succeed the Queen rather than the current Prince of Wales when he reaches the age of majority?”

Diana responded, “My hope is for my spouse to achieve peace of mind, and from that, other things will follow, certainly.”

In response to Diana’s response, royal analyst and TV show host Richard Eden stated, “I wonder if her forecast will wind up being correct?”

Eden’s remarks come after Scotland Yard announced an inquiry into a cash-for-honors controversy involving Prince Charles’ charity foundation.

 

The Prince of Wales was not questioned as part of the foundation’s internal investigation into the incident, despite his denial of any knowledge of the affair.

 

