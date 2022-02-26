Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 05:27 pm
Will Neve Campbell return in Scream 6?

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 05:27 pm
The revival of the Scream franchise after a ten-year hiatus has sparked the creation of a new installment. Roger L. Jackson, Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprised their roles in Scream 5 with the original cast. Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott in the franchise, spoke with a news outlet about getting cast in another sequel.

Read more: Horror movie Scream smashes Spider-Man: No Way Home in US cinemas

Fans have been overjoyed when it was announced earlier this month that the brand will continue to grow. They are ecstatic about Campbell’s latest remark about being called for a recurring role. During a conference, the actress revealed, “They have approached me.” She then went on to say, “There is currently no script available. I was promised that a draft would be arriving soon.” “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on,” Campbell added.

Campbell, on the other hand, hinted that her appearance in the next film would not be definite. Saying, “We’ll have to wait and see. I’m going to read the screenplay and see how it makes me feel.”

Read more: ‘Scream’ returns to satirize new ‘golden era’ of horror

Meanwhile, filming on the sixth installment of the horror classic is planned to begin this summer. With Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning as directors and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the story. Executive producer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first Scream script, is said to be in charge of the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting the sixth installment of the popular franchise, following the success of Scream 5.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

