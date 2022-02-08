Will Smith nominated for Oscars best actor after 15 years for ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has returned to Oscar nominations after 15 years for the Best Actor list for his role in King Richard, and sharing in the film’s Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White.

Smith directed the film and starred as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in a narrative about their early careers. Throughout the season, reviewers and guilds have praised his performance in the film.

Smith has already won awards from many critics groups, in addition to awaiting nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice.

Smith’s performance in Warner Bros.’ King Richard, written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, has been acknowledged 15 years after his previous commendation by the Motion Picture Academy.

Smith’s earlier Academy Award nominations both came for playing real-life figures. His presentation as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s Ali was renowned in 2002, and in 2007 he made the Academy’s list for playing Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his son Jaden Smith.