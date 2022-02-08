Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Will Smith nominated for Oscars best actor after 15 years for ‘King Richard’

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am

Will Smith has returned to Oscar nominations after 15 years for the Best Actor list for his role in King Richard, and sharing in the film’s Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White.

Smith directed the film and starred as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in a narrative about their early careers. Throughout the season, reviewers and guilds have praised his performance in the film.

Smith has already won awards from many critics groups, in addition to awaiting nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice.

Smith’s performance in Warner Bros.’ King Richard, written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, has been acknowledged 15 years after his previous commendation by the Motion Picture Academy.

Smith’s earlier Academy Award nominations both came for playing real-life figures. His presentation as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s Ali was renowned in 2002, and in 2007 he made the Academy’s list for playing Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his son Jaden Smith.

Read More

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone...
2 hours ago
Mohib Mirza's directorial debut "Ishrat Made in China" will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power...
3 hours ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
10 hours ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a 'plot'?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
10 hours ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for 'change' during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
13 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
17 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
24 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600