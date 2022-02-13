Woman dies in her son’s arms during his Baarat

The bridegroom’s mother died after collapsing in his arms while dancing during a wedding procession (Baarat) in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. According to a video that went viral on social media. Neelam, 55, was dancing to the DJ’s tunes during her son’s wedding procession when she collapsed unexpectedly.

Her son ran to catch her. Neelam was transported to the hospital, where the doctor declared her dead.

The incident happened on the day of Neeraj’s wedding when his family left Chikani home for his wedding. According to family members, Neelam danced for only 20 seconds while grasping her son’s hand, before passing out.

The deceased had a history of heart difficulties and was taking medication to manage them. The family that was planning to celebrate was left in mourning.