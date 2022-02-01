Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm

Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

online shopping

Mariam, a TikTok user known as @holyhijabi on the video-sharing platform, documented her amusing online shopping experience in a post. she revealed her online shopping blunder.

Mariam demonstrates how she happily ordered an armchair for a low price in the video. The velvet armchair was also supplied with free shipping, which added to the attraction of the offer. Mariam ordered the furniture right away and eagerly awaited its arrival.

Her excitement turned to surprise after the furniture was delivered. She could easily hold the chair in her palm because it was so small. In her eagerness to get her dream chair, the TikToker seemed to have skimmed over the product description. As a result, she may have placed an order for a dollhouse-sized toy chair.

Read more: Woman reaches court to file case against online shopping scam

Mariam was unable to sit on the ornate armchair, but she did record the amusing scene and shared it on TikTok.

She captioned the video, “This is why I can’t buy stuff… wait for it.

The video was shared on  Twitter by @TheMirror with the caption “Woman buys fancy velvet armchair – but what arrives leaves her crying with laughter.”

In the comment section, other netizens share their experience of similar internet purchasing blunders.

