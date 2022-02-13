Woman sets fire to ballot box in Karak district

KARAK: During the local government elections in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman on Sunday set fire to a ballot box at a polling station in Dubli Luwaghar area of Karak district.

The burqa-clad woman entered the polling station to cast her vote but set fire to her voting paper and put it in the box eventually the fire burnt all the votes and the box. The woman had immediately left the polling station, therefore she could not be caught, Bol news reporter Riaz Khattak said.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area to investigate the incident and search for the suspect.

Read more: Re-polling for LG elections in 13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts underway

Re-polling in 13 districts for local government elections is underway on Sunday (today) in KP.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling is being held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either because of deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates during first phase of the local bodies polls.

The 13 districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand Agency.

The polling will continue till 5:00 PM without any break.