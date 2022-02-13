Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Woman sets fire to ballot box in Karak district

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:11 pm
Mardan Local Body Election

KARAK: During the local government elections in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman on Sunday set fire to a ballot box at a polling station in Dubli Luwaghar area of Karak district.

The burqa-clad woman entered the polling station to cast her vote but set fire to her voting paper and put it in the box eventually the fire burnt all the votes and the box. The woman had immediately left the polling station, therefore she could not be caught, Bol news reporter Riaz Khattak said.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area to investigate the incident and search for the suspect.

Read more: Re-polling for LG elections in 13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts underway

Re-polling in 13 districts for local government elections is underway on Sunday (today) in KP.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling is being held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either because of deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates during first phase of the local bodies polls.

The 13 districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand Agency.

The polling will continue till 5:00 PM without any break.

Read More

4 hours ago
Long road to success

KARACHI: As many as 9,701 accidents involving 12,894 vehicles occur in the...
4 hours ago
Destination Swat

SWAT: Swat, home to the centuries-old civilisation of Gandhara, is set to...
4 hours ago
Sewage leaks

QUETTA: The city of Quetta suffers massively due to poor drainage system,...
4 hours ago
Parking at green belts damaging environment

ISLAMABAD: The inadequate public transport facility, insufficient parking spaces and an increase...
4 hours ago
Vigilant eye on the capital

ISLAMABAD: The Safe City Islamabad project, a public safety initiative taken by...
4 hours ago
Preserving pangolins

ISLAMABAD: Wildlife experts have urged the government to start massive public awareness...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

24 mins ago
US to also face difficulties, if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran on Sunday said everyone, except the United States,...
Rihanna pregnancy challenges
32 mins ago
Rihanna reveals how being pregnant impacted her day-to-day fashion

Pop singer Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with beau A$AP...
Areeba Habib hails Taapsee Pannu for Looop Lapeta
1 hour ago
Areeba Habib hails Taapsee Pannu for her performance in ‘Looop Lapeta’

Bollywood's Taapsee Pannu is overwhelmed after actress Areeba Habib heaps praise on...
Karak Local Body Election
2 hours ago
Re-polling for LG elections in 13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts underway

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, re-polling in 13 districts for local government elections...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600