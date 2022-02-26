Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

26th Feb, 2022. 09:18 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan’s progress: President Alvi

APP News Agency

26th Feb, 2022. 09:18 am

Image: APP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment of women were imperative to take Pakistan further ahead on the road to progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the Women Leaders Awards, he said women had played an important role in the development of Pakistan, adding that healthy women always laid the foundation of a healthy society.

He appreciated the Indian citizen Muskan Khan for her bravery to protect her civic rights.

Read more: Countries focusing on artificial intelligence, computing are developing fast: Arif Alvi

The President said that Islam gave rights to women but the local influences of societies diminished those rights.

“Women were at the forefront of the struggle for independence of Pakistan”, he said adding that Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stood with him and contributed as a public figure in political movements.

He opined that the collective efforts of the government and people could bring significant social changes, adding that women always made sacrifices for their families.

“Women could work from home and earn for their families by utilizing the present age information technology”, he said.

Arif Alvi also underlined the need for providing women with suitable opportunities so they could utilize their skills.

“It was the responsibility of women leaders to raise awareness about issues of women. Media could also play its due role in this regard”, he continued.

The President said television should air those dramas which discourage violence against women and encourage values of respect and dignity.

Read More

3 hours ago
Deadlock persists among oppositon leaders on no-confidence motion, claims Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said on Sunday that there persists...
4 hours ago
‘We've come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
4 hours ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
4 hours ago
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said 'today is...
5 hours ago
PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will...
6 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Pandey
2 mins ago
Are Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dating? confirms

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
Sara Ali
9 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
12 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
Adsence Ad 300X600