Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:42 pm
‘World is worried about Russia-Ukraine issue, but we are concerned if govt is going’

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Image: Radio Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that when the entire world was worried about the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, some elements in Pakistan were more concerned if the government was going.

Read more: Anti-government strategy: Meeting between Zardari and Shehbaz remains inconclusive

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that “Unfortunately, the only topic that has been dicsussed in Pakistan for years is that the government is coming, the government is going. There is no currency for serious issues.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan is leaving for a two-day official visit to Russia today at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the PM would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of his cabinet.

“When the whole world is worried about where the price of oil and wheat will go because of the Russia-Ukraine issue, we are just wondering whether this government will remain or another will come,” complained the PTI minister.

Chaudhry continued, “There is no session of the assembly yet. A special session will have to be called for no-confidence [against PM Imran Khan] for which 14 days are required. After 14 days, all the foreign ministers of the OIC conference are coming here.”

“Such is the seriousness of our analysts that a person himself gets surprised that on what basis, they are overthrowing the government.”

