Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:33 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

World Rugby engages Horrox as new women’s chief

She will take up her new post in May, just months ahead of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:33 am
rugby
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sally Horrox has been appointed as World Rugby’s director of women’s rugby, the global governing body announced Wednesday.

Horrox will take up her new post in May, just months away from the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, after leaving the international sports and brand consultancy which she co-founded in 2015.

The 12th and final qualifier for a World Cup that was held over for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic — it gets underway on October 8 and runs till November 12 — will be resolved on Friday when Colombia play Scotland in Dubai.

Horrox is a former advisor to Europe’s UEFA and England’s Football Association, among other sporting bodies.

Her role is a slightly re-modelled one to the one fulfilled by Katie Sadleir, who left her post as General Manager of Women’s Rugby to become the chief executive of the multi-sport Commonwealth Games.

Horrox’s chief responsibility will revolve around World Rugby’s women in rugby 2017-25 plan, which was refreshed in late 2021.

She will lead the women in the rugby team, collaborating with colleagues in World Rugby’s competition, performance, fan engagement and revenue divisions, as well as member unions, to accelerate the growth of the women’s game both on and off the field.

“I’m delighted and hugely privileged to be joining World Rugby to lead what is regarded as the most significant area of growth for the game globally,” said Horrox in a World Rugby statement.

“With increased investment, two World Cups (the Sevens version in Cape Town runs from September 9-11) this year and the launch of WXV, a new annual women’s global competition in 2023, it is an incredibly exciting time for the sport.

“I am committed to accelerating the development of women in rugby at every level, and to promoting player welfare and gender equity in all that we do.”

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said he was delighted someone of Horrocks’ experience would now be overseeing the women’s game.

“Sally is well known in the sports industry for getting results and brings with her considerable commercial, legal and strategic acumen and a deep understanding of the community and elite sports environments on an international basis,” he said.

“She knows how to successfully develop women’s sport and has a proven track record in major events, developing new competition structures and restructuring commercial rights.”

Read More

10 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios comes in front to discuss dark past

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios, the former World no. 14, opened up...
10 hours ago
Zhou all set to make history

Zhou Guanyu is all set to make history as he is inches...
10 hours ago
Major League Soccer’s 27th season underway

Major League Soccer’s 27th season is underway with expansion to 28 clubs...
10 hours ago
Jason Kenny calls time on cycling career 

Track cycling great Jason Kenny has announced his retirement, with Britain's most...
10 hours ago
Conte to assess his future at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the troubled club...
10 hours ago
Arsenal keep final-four hopes alive

Arsenal kept their hopes alive of finishing into the top four teams...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Pandey
3 mins ago
Are Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dating? confirms

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
Sara Ali
9 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
13 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
Adsence Ad 300X600