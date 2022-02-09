Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

World should raise voice against mistreatment of Indian Muslims: Ashrafi

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:53 pm
hijab-wearing Muslim

A video showing a hijab-wearing Muslim student being heckled by a mob at a college in Karnataka has caused outrage on social media. Image: Twitter

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the international community and the Muslim Ummah should raise voices against the maltreatment of minorities in India.

Read more: Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he regretted the banning of Muslim hijab in Karnataka and other areas of India, said Radio Pakistan.

In India, protests over a ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian state of Karnataka recently intensified. A video posted on Twitter showing a hijab-wearing Muslim student being heckled by a Hindu far-right mob at a college in Karnataka state has caused outrage on social media.

“The entire Pakistani nation pays tributes to the Muslim Indian girl who protested against the Indian move,” he said while lauding the Indian Muslim girl’s courage.

“We will observe solidarity day with the Indian Muslim women on Friday,” said PM’s special representative.

Religious scholars of all schools of thought in their Friday sermons would denounce the latest Indian action against Muslim women, he added.

Read more: Indian state closes schools as a ‘hijab ban’ sparks protests

Ashrafi said Pakistan was also writing letters to Imam-e-Kaaba and other religious scholars across the world, appealing to them to raise their voice against the persecution of Muslims in India.

Read More

1 hour ago
Pakistan calls for a ‘sharp focus’ on combating growing Islamophobia

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to concentrate...
2 hours ago
Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative...
2 hours ago
MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under...
2 hours ago
PM Imran says Rs400 billion invested in national health insurance

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that it was a...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan faces no threat from opposition parties: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reiterated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan...
3 hours ago
Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

As protests over the ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Husband broke his wife's spine as she defeated him in ludo
30 mins ago
Mirpurkhas rape case: SHC summons DIG, SSP on Feb 15

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Wednesday...
45 mins ago
Judicial magistrate issues bailable arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant...
1 hour ago
Sara Ali Khan is true copy of Amrita Singh, reveals her Instagram post

As Bollywood’s former actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today, her...
1 hour ago
‘One more PTI wicket down’: Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600