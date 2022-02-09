World should raise voice against mistreatment of Indian Muslims: Ashrafi

A video showing a hijab-wearing Muslim student being heckled by a mob at a college in Karnataka has caused outrage on social media. Image: Twitter

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the international community and the Muslim Ummah should raise voices against the maltreatment of minorities in India.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he regretted the banning of Muslim hijab in Karnataka and other areas of India, said Radio Pakistan.

In India, protests over a ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian state of Karnataka recently intensified. A video posted on Twitter showing a hijab-wearing Muslim student being heckled by a Hindu far-right mob at a college in Karnataka state has caused outrage on social media.

“The entire Pakistani nation pays tributes to the Muslim Indian girl who protested against the Indian move,” he said while lauding the Indian Muslim girl’s courage.

“We will observe solidarity day with the Indian Muslim women on Friday,” said PM’s special representative.

Religious scholars of all schools of thought in their Friday sermons would denounce the latest Indian action against Muslim women, he added.

Ashrafi said Pakistan was also writing letters to Imam-e-Kaaba and other religious scholars across the world, appealing to them to raise their voice against the persecution of Muslims in India.