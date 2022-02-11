Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:57 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Writer Usman Malik becomes first Pakistani to win Crawford Award

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:57 am
Usman T. Malik

Pakistani-American writer Usman T. Malik. Image: Staff Reporter

Pakistani-American writer Usman T. Malik has won the 2022 Crawford Award, presented annually by the International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts for a first book of fantasy, for his story collection Midnight Doorways: Fables from Pakistan (Kitab (Pvt) Ltd.)

Read more: Book Review: Babar Azam – The Rising Star

The awards committee also named as runners-up E. Lily Yu’s novel On Fragile Waves (Erewhon), and Isabel Yap’s collection Never Have I Ever (Small Beer).

The IAFA Crawford Award each year recognizes an outstanding new writer whose first fantasy book was published during the previous calendar year. Over its nearly 40 year-history, the Crawford has been given to only one other book published outside the Anglo countries (Zen Cho’s Spirits Abroad published in Malaysia). A Muslim author has never won the award.

Previous winners include Charles De Lint, Joe Hill, Carmen Maria Machado, and Jonathan Lethem.

The award is administered by Gary K. Wolfe, emeritus Professor of Humanities at Roosevelt University, Chicago, and will be presented at a banquet on March 19, during the 43rd International Conference on the Fantastic in the Arts in Orlando, Florida.

Read more: Bol News peeks into the lives of the old-book sellers of Karachi

Malik’s short fiction has previously won the British Fantasy and the Bram Stoker awards and been nominated for the World Fantasy, Nebula, Locus, and Eugis Foster awards. His work has been reprinted in several Year’s Best collections, including the Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy series and featured in Al-Jazeera and WIRED magazine.

Read More

12 hours ago
The government has announced a 15% increase in employee pay

The Pakistani government has planned to provide a 15% discrepancy allowance on...
15 hours ago
PTI would clean sweep 2023 general elections, claims Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: The Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said the Pakistan...
16 hours ago
Simultaneous development of 23 hospitals first time in history: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the government...
16 hours ago
UHS academic council condemns hijab ban in India

LAHORE: The Academic Council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on...
16 hours ago
Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

LAHORE: The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar and home special...
17 hours ago
'India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset'

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India is committing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Here’s Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer’s take on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation...
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8
22 mins ago
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday...
43 mins ago
Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday...
54 mins ago
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with “Invisible Woman”

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600