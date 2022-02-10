Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:07 pm
Yami Gautam plays a hostage taker in “A Thursday”, reveals trailer

Yami Gautam starrer and the much anticipated movie A Thursday’s trailer is out now and has taken the internet by storm.

The suspense drama trailer left the fans guessing over the entire plot of the movie while Yami Gautam’s role seems something beyond imagination.

Read more: Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday’s first look is gripping

The lead star took to her Instagram and shared the trailer with the caption, “What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I’m about to shake the entire nation”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

The trailer showed Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia spilling their magic in the movie alongside Gautam.

Yami will be seen in a diverse role this time taking children hostage and bringing threat to the entire state.

Whereas, Dhupia is playing a pregnant cop trying her best to protect the children.

Read more: Yami Gautam claims that marrying Aditya has more benefits

The thriller will star on Disney+Hotstar from February 17.

