Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:20 pm
Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday’s first look is gripping

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:20 pm

Yami Gautam starrer suspense drama A Thursday is all set for its release and the trailer is here to entice the fans.

Gautam, while taking to her Instagram, disclosed the first look of the upcoming thriller that captivated the fans hugely.

Read more: Yami Gautam claims that marrying Aditya has more benefits

The 30-second-trailer gripped the audience with the nail-biting suspense and fear portrayed in it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Yami could be seen facing the camera while singing the nursery rhyme “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”.

We can also hear a rhythmic chorus of children repeating the rhyme after Gautam.

The movie seems like a ride full of fear, excitement, and suspense.

The hostage drama is directed by Behzad Khambata and will be released on Disney + Hotstar.

Read more: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam express appreciation on 3 years of Uri

As per details shared by Pinkvilla, the film will release on February 17 and that too will be a Thursday.

