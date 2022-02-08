Yumna Zaidi looks regal in a vibrant pink festive attire

The Sinf e Aahan actress has been winning hearts with her performance. Image: Instagram

Actress Yumna Zaidi, who has been winning our hearts with her mind-blowing performance in Sinf e Aahan, threw some major festive vibes with her recent photoshoot.

The Parizaad actress took our breath away in a vivid pink and mustard embellished attire with hints of gold on it.

Zaidi carries off the festive attire, designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, flawlessly and polished her overall look with some traditional jewelry.

Yumna was captured with the backdrop of dried bushes along with a small tea setup and the pictures look like a perfect treat for the eyes.

Yumna Zaidi debuted as a supporting actress with Thakan in 2012 and earned fame for doing diverse roles.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi is nowadays appearing in Sinf e Aahan as a lady cadet and her brilliant performance is winning thousands of hearts.