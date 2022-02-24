Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm

Noor was brutally murdered by Zahir Jaffer at his house in Islamabad’s up-scale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Following months of hearings, a local court in the federal capital gave a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani gave the verdict, which was earlier reserved on Tuesday after all the parties had made their final arguments, in the presence of the suspects of the case.

Ahead of the verdict today, Zahir was brought to the court along with the other co-accused — Zakir Jaffer (Zahir’s father), Iftikhar (watchman) and Jameel Mohammad (gardener).

The court also gave 10 years sentence to Ifikhar and Jameel while acquitted Jaffer’s parents and Therapy Works staffers.

Read more: Who is Noor Mukaddam? Why and how she was killed by Zahir Jaffer

The lawyers, plaintiff Shaukat and other co-accused who are out on bail, including Therapy Works employees and Zahir’s mother Asmat Adamjee, also arrived at the court.

After the court marked the attendance of Therapy Works employees, the judge ordered for the courtroom to be emptied, saying he needed to speak to the defendants. The quartet of detained accused, including Zahir, were later sent back from the court once the judge was done with them.

Read more: Hadiqa Kiani wants justice for Noor Mukadam

Noor Mukadam case

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam, had been brutally murdered by businessman Zahir Jaffar in the F7 Sector of Islamabad. Police said the girl was also stabbed and beheaded with a sharp instrument after being shot.

A leaked audiotape revealed that after the murder, Zahir telephoned his parents. The parents, instead of calling the police, called Therapy Works, a counselling and psychotherapy centre where the suspect was employed.

The staff of the Therapy Works arrived at the crime scene and one of them got injured upon encountering Jaffer. The gruesome murder sparked strong condemnation and public outrage in the country and calls to bring the perpetrator to justice ricocheted.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam.

Read More

1 hour ago
Hundreds of reports chronicling Indian violence in IIOJK vanished from news archives

SRINAGAR: One of the most comprehensive NGO reports on decades of violence...
2 hours ago
Covid-19 positivity ratio reaches 3.4% with 18 deaths in Pakistan

The Covid-19 positivity ratio witnessed a slight spike in the last 24...
2 hours ago
US has informed Pakistan about ‘Ukraine position': State Dept

The United States said it had communicated its position to Pakistan regarding...
2 hours ago
Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of the country in next 12 hours

ISLAMABAD: More light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected...
3 hours ago
Pakistan to benefit from mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would establish a global...
3 hours ago
PM Imran receives red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was accorded a red carpet welcome...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Zardari, Parvez Elahi to decide on the next course of action through consultation: Joint Declaration

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with a delegation called...
malaysia
19 mins ago
Malaysia reports 31,199 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 31,199 new COVID-19 infections in the highest...
new zealand
23 mins ago
New Zealand reports 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
aleem dar
31 mins ago
Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza appointed match official for Pak-Aus Test series

ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar and PCB international umpire Ahsan Raza will...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600