Zardari, Parvez Elahi to decide on the next course of action through consultation: Joint Declaration

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi calls on former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal Hose in Lahore on Wednesday. Screengrab / Bol News

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with a delegation called on former President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House, Lahore in which important decisions were taken.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid delegation included Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Members of National Assembly Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain and Rasikh Elahi.

According to a joint statement issued by the two parties after the meeting, the PPP and PMLQ agreed to take decisions in consultation. The leadership of PMLQ and PPP expressed full confidence in each other. The political situation in the country and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Sources privy to the developments say that Asif Ali Zardari requested Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also Punjab Assembly Speaker, to support the opposition in its efforts against the government.

The former president informed Elahi about the opposition decisions taken regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Zardari again invited the PML-Q leadership to finalise the strategy. The leadership of both parties have expressed full confidence in one another.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his reservation about a big political party of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).