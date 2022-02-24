Zardari seeks Siraj’s support for no-confidence motion
Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari called on Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq at the party headquarters Mansoora in Lahore on Thursday.
Both leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country and other matters, particularly the no-confidence motion against the PTI government.
Asif Ali Zardari told Sirajul Haqj about the opposition plan and negotiations happened among other main opposition parties and government allies regarding no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The former president said to the JI chief that he had come to him to seek his party’s vote and support.
On the occasion, Siraj has conveyed his party’s reservations on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in upcoming elections.
Siraj said that they have serious objections to the conduct of elections through EVMs as it would make the whole process of election controversial.
Zardari assured him that in case of no-confidence motion’s success, they would introduce election reforms.
He said that the JI is a big political party of the country and it should be taken onboard on every issue.
After the meeting, JI stalwart Liaqaut Baloch told media persons that they would consider the no-confidence motion issue on their party platform and then take any decision in this regard.
However, he demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government to step down in the interest of the country.
Earlier the previous day, in an interview with a private TV channel, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that when the entire world was worried about the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, some elements in Pakistan were more concerned if the government was going.
He said that “Unfortunately, the only topic that has been discussed in Pakistan for years is that the government is coming, the government is going. There is no currency for serious issues.”
Chaudhry continued, “There is no session of the assembly yet. A special session will have to be called for no-confidence [against PM Imran Khan] for which 14 days are required. After 14 days, all the foreign ministers of the OIC conference are coming here.”
