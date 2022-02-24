Zardari seeks Siraj’s support for no-confidence motion 

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari calls on Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq at the party headquarters in Lahore on Thursday. Screengrab / Bol News

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari called on Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq at the party headquarters Mansoora in Lahore on Thursday.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif will be Prime Minister of Pakistan if no-trust motion succeeds: Zardari

Both leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country and other matters, particularly the no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

Asif Ali Zardari told Sirajul Haqj about the opposition plan and negotiations happened among other main opposition parties and government allies regarding no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The former president said to the JI chief that he had come to him to seek his party’s vote and support.

On the occasion, Siraj has conveyed his party’s reservations on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in upcoming elections.

Siraj said that they have serious objections to the conduct of elections through EVMs as it would make the whole process of election controversial.

Read more: ‘World is worried about Russia-Ukraine issue, but we are concerned if govt is going’