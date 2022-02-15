Zoe Kravitz blamed trollers for pushing her to delete her Instagram Account

Zoe Kravitz is coming out against internet trolls, claiming that their abusive comments drove her to delete her Instagram account. Zoe Kravitz walked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala with the goal of expressing herself via fashion. Wearing a crystal mesh Yves Saint Laurent gown that some netizens claimed displayed “too much skin.”

“The notion that people don’t think what they say impacts a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is absurd,” the Batman actress remarked in an interview with Elle. She emphasized that, despite her celebrity, she is still a “human being.” Adding, “I want to f**king defend myself.” Kravitz went MIA after the event in September 2021 deleting all of her Instagram postings. Until lately reappearing in October to promote her new DC film alongside Robert Pattinson, The Batman.

The actress went on to explain her absence, saying, “the fact that I’m thinking to myself, ‘Should I not have worn that?’ No, I do what I want to, and if I’m suddenly worried about what other people will say or think, I’m not doing my job as an artist. I’m not taking what I’m seeing in the world and turning it into art. I’m treading carefully. That’s a waste of time. As a result, I needed to take a break.”

Kravitz did, however, respond to some of the trolls on her Facebook before deleting her account.

