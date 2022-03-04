317 fair price shops would be set up in Ramadan bazaars across Punjab. Image: File

Minister for Commerce and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to finalize the Ramadan package.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 317 fair price shops would be set up in Ramadan bazaars across the province. At these shops, 13 items including potatoes, onions, tomatoes and apples will be available at a 25% discount from the market. He said that artificial inflation would not be tolerated. He directed proper monitoring of supply and sale of flour and sugar at Ramadan bazaars.

Minister for Livestock Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, relevant secretaries, Cane Commissioner Zaman Wattu attended the meeting.

Minister for Food Hamid Yar Hiraj joined the meeting via video link. The participants discussed various proposals and decided to prepare recommendations in the next meeting for sending to the cabinet for approval. As many as 30 Ramadan bazaars will be set up in Lahore.